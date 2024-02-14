Give Your SO a Happy Ending Massage With Foria’s New, Horny Body Oil

Happy Valentine’s Day, superstar. Whether you’re spending today with your longtime partner, your dusty situationship, or just Old Righty, today is a great excuse to lean into a little self-pleasure. May this horned-up holiday be a reminder that you deserve a Versace bathrobe, a bedazzled bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch, and a happy-ending massage from the person whose asshole you eat like a McRib every week. Luckily, one of our favorite wellness brands has just dropped a new body oil to help you massage and bon voyage your way to O Town. Put on André 3000’s flute album, and part the velvet curtains for Foria’s Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals:

Image Courtesy of Foria

For the uninitiated, Foria may be best known for its wildly popular Awaken Arousal Sex Oil with CBD, which also became this writer’s favorite lube for having heightened sex (or a great dildo sesh). I’m not saying that the lube trips me out (to the contrary, as it’s broad spectrum and has no THC), but it always helps me feel more relaxed and turned on thanks to its blend of CBD, organic kava root, cinnamon, and other botanicals that, when combined, have a stimulating effect but also somehow make the lube smell faintly of Thin Mints. So, naturally, when your loyal VICE shopping stewards saw that Foria was launching a (non-CBD) massage oil, we dove right into the specs of what sets it apart from your more typical version.

The Intimacy Massage Oil touts itself as a “quick-absorbing, desire-enhancing, all-natural [source of] moisture,” which sounds pretty tight (no pun intended) from the get-go. The ambrosia is made with all organic ingredients, and has a hydrating base blend of sunflower seed,olive,avocado,and jojoba oils, and is infused with ylang ylang, cardamom, oakmoss, vanilla, and vitamin E to create a spa-like experience that leaves you smelling amazing. The reviews have already started rolling in on Foria’s site, with one stan saying, “The scent is natural, the texture is so smooth it’s like velvet, and it absorbs into the skin without any sticky residue […] LOVE IT!”

You see, the thing about massage oils—specifically, high-quality massage oils—is that they can double as a versatile everyday body oil. You can slather some on your boo like a Greco-Roman horndog, of course, but never forget that it can first and foremost be a treat for yourself.

Now go forth, and work out your kinks with Cupid’s blessing.

Purchase Foria’s Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals here.

