Stock Up on Foria’s Orgasmic CBD Lube for 30% Off RN

There are lubes, and then there are sexual potions. Not that there’s anything wrong with my favorite drugstore lubes, but the wellness brand Foria offers veritable clit elixirs and arousal products designed to give you maximum slip and slide functionality, as well as extra stimulation with the help of some gifted botanicals (we mean CBD, my brother in Christ). Now, in honor of the very real non-bank holiday/bacchanal of Masturbation May, the wellness brand is offering up to 30% off of its entire Intimacy Line with the code METIME from now until May 21.

If you’re new to Foria, the botanical-driven brand is basically a smorgasbord of intimate wellness offerings, from a non-CBD massage oil designed specifically for pampering breasts to a CBD lube that personally rocked my world. I wrote an entire VICE review of the Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, but suffice to say it was the equivalent of getting Pokémon stardust on your clit; it gave me the extra lubrication and stimulation boost I needed during masturbation—or, “solo work” as a friend recently phrased it—and partnered sex to have a fulfilling, long clitoral orgasm. If you’re familiar with the Bouba-Kiki scale, I can phrase it like this: my clitoral orgasms have always felt fun, albeit very short (think: the Kiki side of the scale), while my G-spot orgasms tend to feel deeper, resounding, and more Bouba-esque. Foria’s CBD lube, however, always prolongs my clitoral orgasms and gets high praise (once, even a high five!!!) from sexual partners.

The Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD is just the tip of the shaft when it comes to the Foria sale. You can cop highly rated suppositories on sale that are designed to provide all the botanical magic of the Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, but in the form of a backdoor treat. As one reviewer writes about the suppositories, which are formally known as the Intimacy Melts with CBD, “[They’re] phenomenal. It’s like a jump start for the misses! Don’t sleep on them!”

There are also bundles a-plenty on sale, including travel-sized lube sets and the brand’s Honeymoon Set, which rounds up the Intimacy Melts with CBD, Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD, Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, and Intimacy Bath Salts with CBD. If you’re feeling a little lost in the sauce of these intimacy items, just remember: the difference between the Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD and the Arousal Oil with CBD is… not much, from what we can tell?

Photo: Courtesy of Foria

The ingredients are very comparable, with the Sex Oil containing coconut oil and broad-spectrum CBD (so, no THC), and the Arousal Oil containing a few more botanical flourishes that make for a spa-day experience; I’ve always found its blend of kava root, peppermint, and cacao (to name just a few of the ingredients) to taste like a Girl Scout Thin Mint.

Masturbation May cums but once a year, so hop on the Foria train while you can. We, the horny, highly recommend it.

Shop the entire Foria sale here.

