Foria’s CBD Arousal Oil Is Like an External Battery Pack for My Clit

Lube is all around, if you’re willing to look for it. We “lube” our creaky joints and doors. We lube our mahogany furniture to stay shiny, our roots to stay healthy, and our gears to keep turning. We even reserve a sacred sploosh of pasta water to lube up our penne alla vodka. So why wouldn’t the same go for our nethers? And not just for folks experiencing vaginal dryness, but for any folks like me who want to ride a dick like a waterslide.

I’ve clocked what works for me over the years (ear stuff? sure; high-pitched voices? nope) both with partners, and on my own. I’ve made the horny playlists. I’ve juggled the cock rings. I even tested out a vibrator that gives you biofeedback on your orgasms. And as I look at the Now That’s What I Call Music! Orgasms roundup of my best solo and partnered climaxes from the past decade-ish of my sex life, they usually have one thing in common: lubrication.

Videos by VICE

I’ve used coconut oil, Maude’s travel-sized lube (a vacation must), and Überlube, which boasts some 30,500 loyal Amazon reviews. I’ve been the Goldilocks of lube, but I had yet to try the CBD lube from Foria, which is kiiinda a big deal in the sexual wellness industry; If you Google “CBD lubes” or “sex oil,” Foria’s amber vial of Awaken Arousal Oil will reign supreme in countless articles.

On the surface, it checked all of my boxes: Awaken Arousal Oil is vegan, and free of alcohol, petroleum-based ingredients, dyes, and phthalates; it abounds with organic MCT coconut oil, USDA organic broad spectrum (broad spectrum = no THC) hemp extract, and a smattering of purportedly horny botanicals such as organic kava root and cinnamon. It has also racked up a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews on the site, with fans leaving remarks such as, “​​[It made] my world go round and round,” and “I HAVE NEVER FELT THAT BEFORE IT WAS GREAT!”

Would Foria’s CBD lube be as big of a hit for me? How would it be with sexual partners, versus on my own with a vibrator? With pressing questions that needed answers, I hunkered down for a week of well-lubed exploration to find out if, when, and how Arousal Oil could stand on its own to give me toe-curling orgasms.

What was rad

Foria has been on my radar for a long time. I mean, look at it. It’s really sexy in an understated way, which is an aesthetic design point I’m always looking for in sexual wellness items.

Photo by Author

I smoked a lot of weed in college. These days, like many of my fellow thirty-something taxpaying Deadhead friends, I’ve swapped it for the mellow, workable CBD tinctures that give me a wisp of that easy breezy Milky Way energy I loved about weed, without actually getting me high.

Again, there is no THC in this blend. It will not get your genitals stoned. But it can give them all of the relaxing benefits and increased blood flow of CBD, and thus, quite the spa day; I applied half a dropper’s worth of lube to my nethers and my favorite glass dildo, and was pleased by the subtle, vaguely minty aroma from the bottle. It made me feel richer. It made me feel… warmer? More relaxed? After a few minutes, I began to realize that Arousal Oil was a subtle master of its craft; it didn’t come in with chariots blazing-pleasure, but rather a subtle, tantalizing lead into a more relaxed spank sesh and the kind of extended orgasm that feels like a long, horny sigh.

The same goes for use with a partner. “Would you like to support journalism?” I asked my confused but willing date, and reached for the little brown vial. We had been having sex for a while that night, and I was hoping Arousal Oil could help get both of us to the finish line. Once again, it came in clutch with a non-sticky texture and expensive aroma—think, adult Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies—and a velvety sensation that felt like hangliding over a penis. I’m not saying it was a make-or-break moment for my orgasm—but, you know those obligatory scenes in superhero or Transformers movies where a hero’s car will rev itself up, and extend an unforeseen wingspan to take flight? That’s what happens to my clit, almost instantly.

What was tricky

The bottle’s dropper applicator is cool, because it made me feel like a penis alchemist. But the new pump version would definitely be more of a time-saver.

TL; DR

Are you new to lubrication and sex oils in general? Curious about CBD lubes? I can’t speak for your genitals, but Foria’s Arousal Oil sure checked all of my lube boxes; it’s vegan, organic, and has the kind of subtle botanical aroma that will only make you hornier during a spank sesh.

Orgasms are like snowflakes. Each climax comes with its own unique flourishes (or lack thereof) to help us remember (or not) that it not only happened, but how it happened. Each time I’ve used Arousal Oil, I’ve noticed more relaxed, heightened sensations from my clitoris—but not in a way that feels overpowering. It’s just like having a little extra oomph in your engine; I felt like a 2000 Volkswagen that someone converted into a monster truck: perfectly me, perfectly on-brand—but boosted.

I beg of you: lube your tube with this potion. You have nothing to lose, and all the orgasms to gain.

Foria’s CBD Awaken Arousal Oil can be purchased at Foria and Garmentory.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.