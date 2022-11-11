Foria Is Having a Sale on Its Magical CBD Lube for Singles’ Day

There are bank holidays, and then there are spank the bank holidays. Singles’ Day falls into the latter in the VICE shopping fiefdom, flush with deals on flexible vibrators, condoms that feel like expensive French butter, and the best CBD lube your clams can buy in honor of the day that celebrates singledom. That’s right, plebes: Foria, the brand whose CBD lube is like a jet pack for your clitoral orgasms (take it from moi, who tested the lube for VICE), is offering 21% off sex and intimacy products today—no promo code needed.

If you’re new to Foria, think of it as a brand that is dedicated to making sure your sex life isn’t simply well-lubed, but also as relaxing and indulgent as a day at the spa; every body is different, but Foria is designed to help your nethers cross the finish line to O-Town (“Liquid Dreams” amirite?) during sex and masturbation. I speak for the trees when I say that a climax with Foria’s CBD arousal lube is like a top-of-the-line orgasm plus the feeling you get when you step out of a Finnish cedar sauna. In the words of another Foria lube devotee, “I HAVE NEVER FELT THAT BEFORE IT WAS GREAT!”

As Foria explains, “[The] oil works with your body to enhance pleasure and sensation, and help you have bigger, better orgasms.” There is zero THC—the psychoactive element in cannabis that can trip you out—in the lube, and all the relaxing benefits of cannabidiol that studies have been increasingly supporting. Plus, it just smells and feels nice (think, velveteen cloud with a wisp of mint).

If you want to dive in even deeper, Foria’s Intimacy Melts with CBD are also on sale. As the brand explains, “the small, easy-to-insert suppositories melt and absorb to enhance penetration” and heighten your sexual experience. They’d also make for great foreplay if you or your patner(s) are into anal play.

You don’t have to be single to indulge in Foria’s sale, but we sure love to see the horny CBD gods bless the peeps who are celibate, on the prowl, or juggling situationships with a little well-lubed treat. Y’all deserve it.

