Foria’s Luxury Lubes (That Our Editors Love) Are On Sale for Single’s Day

I have uncorked a lot of lube over the years, from au natural lubricants to a butterscotch lube that made ball gargling a gourmet experience. But only Foria makes a CBD lube that, as I once explained in a VICE review of the product, is “just like having a little extra oomph in your engine.” Botanicals such as organic kava root and cinnamon have been used for centuries in herbal medicine by folks looking to improve their sex drives and decrease anxiety.

Foria throws those in with its unique blend of organic MCT coconut oil, USDA-certified organic hemp extract to create a powerhouse lube that also happens to have the enticing, faint aroma of Thin Mint cookies.

Photo Courtesy of Foria

I could go on about how much I stan Foria's CBD lube—or, as it's officially known, Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD—but there's an entire smorgasbord of salves, body oils, and even a vulva moisturizer on the sexual wellness site that are also worth exploring.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner this Singles’ Day, Foria’s sale is certainly a great opportunity to get a leg up on a little self-love this winter.

Shop all of Foria’s products here.

