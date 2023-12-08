Babe, Wake Up! There’s a Fancy Moisturizer for Vulvas Now

When’s the last time you swept your vulva off its feet? We’re not talking about luxury sex toys, although we fully support you Klarna-ing the hell out of this 24-karat gold dildo. We’re talking about the latest vulva-centric launch from Foria, the brand whose wellness wizards have also made a CBD lube that one VICE editor (it me) called a “jet pack for your clitoral orgasms” in this review.

Photo Courtesy of Foria

Foria’s new line, Vibrance includes an external vulva moisturizer, a body oil, a body wash, and a vaginal suppository. All of the products have already earned above 4-star average ratings on the site, and while they are designed to cater to folks experiencing vaginal dryness, or who wants to luxuriate their bodies with, say, a jojoba oil-enriched body wash with a pH-balancing formula.

The suppositories are made with chamomile and raspberry leaf (designed to soothe and encourage moisture) while the vulva moisturizer is formulated with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, pumpkin seed oil (for all you PSL stans; JK, it’s supposed to promote urinary health), and antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn.

The full Vibrance line (including the vulva moisturizer) is designed to address the needs of people going through menopause. As the brand explains, there’s “a gap in the market for products that address the hormonal changes and challenges” associated with that period of life, and Vibrance hopes to foster “internal and external hydration to support the body as it changes during the natural aging process.”

We have yet to test the Foria drop ourselves (hint hint, PR genies), but, if it’s anything like the brand’s potions of yore, it will probably feel like a veritable cooch-centric spa experience that is more than worthy of our hard-earned coins.

Explore Foria’s new Vibrance line here.

