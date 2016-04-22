Skrillex and Four Tet Are Teaming Up for a B2B Set at FORM Arcosanti

Back in February, the line-up for the fourth edition of the FORM Arcosanti was announced, and it featured two of electronic music’s heaviest hitters: Skrillex and Four Tet. Now it has been revealed in a full schedule announcement that the two will perform a special collaborative set on the first night of the festival—after each have played solo shows.

This will be the second time the two DJs have shared a stage, the first being a pumping 3-hour b2b performed at the London club Underworld Camden in April 2015. Videos of this performance are enough to make us salivate, as Skrillex and Four Tet one-up each other’s rhythms like an increasingly bombastic dance contest.

Videos by VICE

As if that weren’t enough, the fest’s full schedule also includes a speaker series hosted by the cultural institution NeueHouse which has billed a lecture with multimedia artist Sanford Biggers, a [film screening about Arcosanti founder Paolo Soleri by video artist Doug Aitken, a discussion with comedian and writer Zach Anner, morning meditations with new age sculptor Kathy Garcia, and conceptual body paint sessions led by painter Alexa Meade.

Accompanying the announcement is a the short film “Jacques Greene & the Bad Apples” starring Canadian producer Jacques Greene, along with Arcosanti residents Dr. Sparks and Gerard Kaur, which was filmed in the MOOG Sound Lab at last year’s FORM Arcosanti. The video—which shows two old men watching Greene perform and humorously providing unwanted accompaniment to his set—was written and produced by Hundred Waters’s Zach Tetreault, who is also a FORM co-founder, in collaboration with director James Alexander Warren. Watch it below.

The film is being shared via Loveback, a new crowdsourcing site which allows viewers to donate directly to the artists themselves. Since the festival closed its submissions to attendees, the only way into FORM at this point is through a donation to Loveback, or by purchasing a patron package which includes a room, a shower, and security and staff assistance.

FORM Arcosanti will take place from May 13 to 15 in Arcosanti, Arizona.