Army Reservist Tied to Neo-Nazi Terror Cell Is Missing

A recently relieved of duty Winnipeg army reservist linked to the neo-Nazi terror cell The Base has been missing since Friday.

According to Manitoba RCMP, a missing person report was filed for Patrik Mathews on Monday. In a statement they provided to VICE, Manitoba RCMP said that the 26-year-old “was last seen by family members in Beausejour on the evening of August 24, 2019.”

“Efforts to contact and locate him by family and police have been unsuccessful since the report was received,” reads the release.

Mathews was exposed as a member of the Base through a series of explosive stories in the Winnipeg Free Press in which reporter Ryan Thorpe gained access to the group.

The Base is an international neo-Nazi organization that focuses on setting up cells worldwide. A VICE investigation into the group’s inner workings last year showed the group was organized, venerated mass murderers, and actively anticipated using real-world violence.



“The Base is particularly dangerous because of [its] focus on developing and sharing skills useful for terrorism and guerilla warfare, such as ambushes, weapons training, and making explosives,” Joshua Fisher-Birch said in a previous VICE story about The Base. “This is a radical group that not only wants violence but is preparing for it.”

The group specifically attempts to recruit from the military so the members can pass their training onto other recruits. Mathews was a Class A soldier in the reserve and was a trained combat engineer which means, as a CAF spokesperson put it, he has a rudimentary understanding of explosives. He had been a member since 2010 and was next scheduled to be active in September.

The CAF and Mathews cut ties this week. The CAF told VICE this was a two fold agreement. First they informed Mathews that he was relieved of his duty meaning, “that he will no longer be a participant in military activities in any form, and will not be returning to work.” Secondly the CAF say they expedited his “request for a voluntary release from the Canadian Armed Forces,” a request he first made in April. The military hoped to have it finalized within the next two weeks.

“This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion,” a CAF spokesperson told VICE of the decision to relieve Mathews of his duty. “It is incumbent of our leaders to know their soldiers, and to take measures when they have acted in a manner that is not aligned with our beliefs and culture of respect for all people.”

The CAF had said previously that Mathews had been flagged for his “utterances” before the Winnipeg Free Press stories and had a sit down with his superiors. In an email, a CAF spokesperson refused to inform VICE what the “utterances” consisted of nor would they clarify if they were referring to being knowledgeable about his activity with the Base or just remarks he made while on active duty.

The CBC reported that both Mathews family and his employer at the construction company he works for haven’t been in contact with the man. The employer, who CBC did not name, said Mathews would typically call on Monday morning to learn where he would be roofing that week and his disappearance is out of character.



“We’re hoping for the best … but we get more concerned every day that passes,” the person told the CBC.

Previously RCMP had executed a “public safety warrant” on the property in which they told VICE they seized several firearms. While Patrik is under investigation by the RCMP he has not been charged with anything related to his activities.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter.