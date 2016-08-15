Former Aston Villa Striker Dalian Atkinson Dies After Being Tasered By Police

A 48-year-old man has died after being tasered by police in Telford on Monday morning, with various news outlets identifying him as former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson.

In an official statement, West Mercia Police have confirmed that officers responded to a report for the concern of an individual’s safety at an address in Telford at approximately 1:30am. Upon the officers’ arrival, a taser was used on a 48-year-old man.

Despite receiving medical attention in the aftermath of the tasering, the man was pronounced dead at approximately 3am. The incident has been refereed to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Sky News – amongst others – are reporting that Atkinson has been named locally as the man who died. Best known for his days playing as a striker for Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa, he is beloved at Villa Park for the heroics of his early ’90s heyday, which included his famous Goal of the Season effort against Wimbledon and the opening goal in the 1994 League Cup final.

The IPCC has confirmed it has been notified of the incident, and will reportedly make a statement soon. West Mercia Police have said that they are unable to comment further at this time.

