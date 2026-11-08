Former Boxing Star Adrien Broner Found Unresponsive at Detroit Rapper’s Concert in Los Angeles

A typical Los Angeles late-night outing turned very scary for former boxing star Adrien Broner. During a livestream with Blueface (captured by TMZ), he was completely out of it while attending a Skilla Baby concert. Though it’s not certain if it was a health crisis or if he was grappling with substances, he clearly couldn’t act on his own volition.

Consequently, an EMS worker and Broner’s friends lifted him off a couch and carried him down a flight of stairs. Slowly but surely, he started to regain composure. Then, he was transported to a wheelchair before leaving the venue completely and heading into a car.

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Adrien Broner was best known for his days as a professional boxer. In his prime, he was a history maker; in 2015, he was the second-youngest boxer to win a world title in four different weight divisions. His amateur career saw him win 300 times out of 319 fights. In his professional career, he won 35 fights out of 42. 24 of those wins came by knockout.

Nowadays, Broner is an online streamer. He’ll make frequent appearances with fellow celebrities and streamers like Ray J and Blueface on platforms like Kick.

Adrien Broner Gets Carried Out of Skilla Baby Concert While on Stream with Blueface

This is one of many wild instances to take place during a Blueface stream in 2026. Most recently, he was arrested following a swatting call while wearing a Mr. Incredible costume. While perusing Santa Clarita, California on his Kick stream, someone called the police claiming a man was pointing a gun around.

By the end of the investigation, authorities determined it was a swatting call. But because Blueface made the process difficult, they still ended up bringing him in.

Experiencing swatting calls during his Kick streams has been constant for the West Coast rapper. For instance, during another ugly experience in Santa Clarita, he was at a seafood restaurant with his then-girlfriend Nevaeh Akira and their son. Reports at the time indicated there was severe violence and the police responded accordingly with their guns drawn.

However, the entire exchange proceeded relatively smoothly. Both Blueface and the officers went through the procedure as usual and sorted out any confusion at the time. Moreover, even the police themselves seemed familiar enough with the rapper to determine that these kinds of swatting calls are frequent.

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