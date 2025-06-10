Former Brockhampton Leader Kevin Abstract Teases New Album ‘Blush’ Dropping This Month

Brockhampton fans might not be any closer to a reunion of the acclaimed hip-hop group, but the crew’s former leader, Kevin Abstract, has announced he has a new album, Blush, and it’s dropping sometime this month.

While no specific release date has been shared, Abstract dropped the news on social media, confirming the album would be out in June. This comes one month after Abstract first teased Blush back in May, describing the project as a brand new group with “no finalized members,” although he has referred to Blush as “my album,” insinuating that, while there will be other contributors, he is still the mastermind.

Videos by VICE

“Blush is not a fixed group. There are no permanent members. It is a platform for discovering new possibilities through collaboration,” he wrote in a social media post. “The group is ever-changing and can involve anyone who brings value to the vision: Musicians, photographers, designers, videographers, models, DJs, etc.”

Abstract explained that Blush is his “new company” and made an offer that anyone who could help him get on Instagram would be allowed to “hear the album early.” He also implied that it would be a “summer album” with “breakup vibes.”

Brockhampton was founded by Abstract in 2014 and released eight albums before going on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2022.

Play video

In 2024, Abstract spoke with Clash about life after Brockhampton and teased that he wasn’t sure what the future held for him musically, but that he anticipated he’d be doing something “collaborative,” saying, “It’s just the nature of who I am. I need some sense of community in order to make something I’m proud of.”

He also revealed that, after Brockhampton went quiet, he decided to personally unplug. “I got rid of social media,” he explained. “I wasn’t on my phone that much. I was locked away in the house for a month, just dreaming. Not really thinking about expectations. I wasn’t teasing anything. I was just able to move freely.”

“I think there’ll be a time where I’d be up for the challenge of making something completely on my own, just to see what those results are,” he later teased. “But for now, I have to be open to talking to random people here and there, and connecting with them through similar sensibilities.”

Seems like Kevin Abstract’s time has finally come back around. Keep a lookout for Blush, coming sometime in the next few weeks.