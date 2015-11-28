Former Cassette Only Label Further Records Celebrates 100th Release With Vinyl Release

Dance music cassette tape labels are beginning to get their due, and none could celebrate more than the Seattle based Further Records who have just announced their 100th release. Though many acclaimed experimental techno and electronic artists have released with Further, including Hieroglyphic Being, Conrad Schnitzler, and Rrose, the honor has gone to the Italian producer Nuel. To mark the occasion, the label will release his album Hyperboreal on vinyl, a format the once strictly cassette label has recently begun releasing.

Hyperboreal is out January 29th on Further Records. Listen to the cut “Steppin’ Stone” below.