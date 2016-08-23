VICE
Former CIA head Michael Hayden on why he won’t endorse Trump or Clinton

On August 15, General Michael Hayden, the former head of the CIA and NSA, said Donald Trump has “autocrat envy.” Hayden was one of 50 officials from past Republican administrations who signed a letter labeling Donald Trump a risk to America’s “national security and well-being.”

VICE News’ Michael Moynihan sat down with Hayden shortly after Donald Trump gave his first major policy speech about national security and counter-terrorism.

