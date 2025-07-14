Former Comeback Kid Bassist Matt Keil Has Died

Former Comeback Kid bassist Matt Keil has passed away after a short battle with ALS. The band announced Keil’s death in a social media statement, sharing the tragic news and paying homage to their late bass player.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our longtime friend and previous bass player Matt Keil,” the band wrote, then noting that Keil played in the band from 2008 – 2014, “at a time when we were really starting to tour internationally on a more global scale.” In addition to touring with the band, Keil performed on the band’s last two albums with Victory Records: Symptoms + Cures (2010) and Die Knowing (2014).

Calling Keil an “amazing friend and musician,” Comeback Kid added that he was the “greatest guy to tour with” and sent their “love” out to his wife Maddie and their family.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser, a close friend of Keil’s family explained: “On May 2, 2024, Matt was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive & fatal neurological disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and respiratory failure. Devastatingly, ALS has no cure. The aggressive progression of this disease within a year of diagnosis has hindered Matt’s independence & altered his family’s day-to-day lives.”

“However Matt has been a part of your life, you know that he is one of the kindest, most generous, hilarious, and genuine people,” the GodFundMe says of the late musician. “Matt would love nothing more than to live the rest of his years spending time with his family, traveling to the lake in WI, golfing, making music with friends, cheering on his daughters at soccer and gymnastics, or watching silly movies with the love of his life.”

“The costs of healthcare and medical accommodations that improve Matt’s quality of life are tremendous. In her role as sole caretaker, Maddie has had to take an unpaid leave of absence from work,” the GoFundMe adds. “The Keil family have been hesitant to ask for help, and we are stepping in on their behalf. We are asking for support from loved ones and beyond to alleviate the financial burden that accompanies battling a fatal illness and to ensure ongoing support for Maddie and their girls.”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $113,582 on a goal of only $110K. Those interested in suporting Keil’s family in the wake of his death can click here.