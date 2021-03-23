Former Director of National Intelligence Teases Blockbuster UFO Report

The Pentagon’s pilots have seen a lot of UFOs, a lot more than they’ve told the public about. That’s according to John Ratcliffe, Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence. Ratcliffe told Fox News that an upcoming Pentagon report about unidentified aerial phenomena will detail more UFO interactions than had been previously reported.

Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them…



"Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things…there is actually quite a few more than have been made public" pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 19, 2021

Ratcliffe was explaining the ramifications of a forthcoming Pentagon report about its interactions with unidentified flying objects or unidentified aerial phenomena(UAP). The 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act—part of a spending bill that outlines the U.S. intelligent committees priorities for the forthcoming year—included a provision forcing the U.S. intelligence apparatus to issue a report on UFOs. The deadline for that report is June 1.

“There are a lot more sightings then have been made public,” Ratcliffe said on Fox News. “Some of those have been declassified. When we talk about sightings, we’re talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

It’s worth taking Ratcliffe’s comments with a grain of salt, but this report has been anticipated for months, and it makes sense that it would include additional UFO sightings. Last year, the U.S. Navy released official versions of previously leaked videos showing Navy pilots interacting with what it called UAP. “In short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain. There’s quite a few of those. I think that that information is being gathered and will be put out in a way that the American public can see,” Ratcliffe said.

It’s possible that most, if not all, these UAP can be explained by gas, reflections, tricks of the light, and artifacts in electronic sensors. “When we see these things, we always look for a plausible explanation. Weather can cause disturbances, visual disturbances,” Ratcliffe said. “But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we have seen.”

Ratcliffe stressed that these sightings are ubiquitous and have no clear pattern. “When we talk about sightings, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite or just some intelligence collection. Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things,” he said. “They’re unexplained phenomenon and there’s quite a few more than have been made public.”