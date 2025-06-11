Former Evanescence Member Reveals They’re Leaving The Music Industry Because of ‘AI-Related Developments’

Former Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura is leaving the music industry, and she cites Artificial Intelligence as a big reason why.

In a recent post on Instagram, Majura explained to her nearly 70k followers that “after careful consideration, observing what‘s going on in the music industry, AI-related developments, and change in society, I‘ve come to the conclusion to step away.”

“Some of you have heard me talk about this quite a while ago. Instead of wasting another year of my life constantly hoping for new energy, drive and creativity, I‘ve reached a point in my life where I can confidentially lean back in peace,” Majura continued. “While time allowed me, I was able to collect an amazing amount of beautiful experiences, tours, shows, travels and moments! I am grateful for every bit of that, but the world has changed. I can confidently make up my mind to stop.”

Majura went on to clarity, “I am not saying that I will never create any music again, whether recorded or live – but for now I feel there are healthier and better things to fill my life with good vibes and not deal with the overwhelming amount of ridiculousness that comes with the music industry now days. I just can’t identify with today‘s attitude and values anymore.”

She then went on to add, “I wholeheartedly want to wish all the ambitious and remaining „creators“, young and old, all the best. With time, the meaning will become clearer.”

The guitarist also expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, “I wanna give you a giant virtual hug and say THANK YOU for all your support, love and faith throughout these years of me being an active touring musician, I am grateful.”

Lastly, Majura revealed that she does have some unreleased music that she’s going to be sharing with fans before moving on. “As a final musical endeavor I wanna share 4 tracks with you,” she explained. “Songs that were written over a decade ago together with the great guitarist Dennis Hormes. I found these old demo recordings while cleaning out stuff from my computer and thought they are too good to not be shared.”

She then concluded her message, “So if you made it this far and read the whole post, I assume you actually ARE someone that truly cares and these 4 singles are for you!”

Majura’s most high-profile work was with Evanescence on their 2017 album Synthesis, as well as its acclaimed 2022 follow-up, The Bitter Truth. That same year, she took a step back from the band, though Far Out noted that she indicated it wasn’t entirely her decision.