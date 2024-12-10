Former Every Time I Die Drummer Clayton Holyoak’s Daughter Diagnosed with Leukemia

Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and his family are facing an unimaginable circumstance. The former Every Time I Die drummer’s 5-year-old daughter, Sage, has been diagnosed with cancer. The family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for medical expenses.

“On December 3rd, 2024, our youngest daughter, Sage (5) was diagnosed with ‘Acute Myeloid Leukemia,’” Sage’s mom and Holyoak’s partner, Taylor Gatzke, explained in the GoFundMe. “As we are still processing and navigating this challenge we’ve faced, we want our friends and family to have access to updates on Sage’s journey.”

“First, we want to thank every single person who has reached out, sent packages, sent food, prayed or show support in anyway. All of the support truly means more than the world to us,” Gatzke continued, then sharing, “Sage is doing wonderful as she is on day 5 of treatment. There are just a few more labs we are waiting on over the next few days (or weeks) regarding the extent of treatment. But as of right now, it will be about a 6 month cycle treatment for Sage.”

“We have a long road ahead of us, and we are just taking it day by day to be honest. It is unfathomable that our precious, perfect little girl is going through this, while it also feels like things are piling up in the corner that we’re trying real hard to not focus on,” Gatzke went on to explain. “Anything helps and we ask more importantly, to keep rooting and praying for our Sage Bug.” So far, the GoFundMe has raiase more than $36,000.

Holyoak is currently drumming for Better Lovers, but previously played in both Norma Jean and Fear Before the March of Flames. According to Brooklyn Vegan, he recently missed a few shows because he “rushed home” to be with his family. Noah Taylor, drummer for Greg Puciato, filled in.