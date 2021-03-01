VICE
Editions

Newsletters

News

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced to Three Years in Jail

By

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court for the verdict of his trial for corruption and influence peddling in Paris on the 1st of March
Share:

The former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, has been found guilty of corruption in French courts today.

The 66-year-old is sentenced to three years in prison, two of which will be suspended, as a result of trying to bribe judge Gilbert Azibert. Sarkozy offered Azibert a job in exchange for information about a criminal inquiry into his political party.

Videos by VICE

Sarkozy, who served as France’s president between 2007 and 2012, is the first modern-day president to appear in French courts under the charges of corruption and “influence peddling”.

The ruling is part of a string of corruption cases against the former president. Later this month, Sarkozy stands trial in a separate case that accuses him of having fraudulently overspent in his 2012 presidential campaign.

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE