Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced to Three Years in Jail

The former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, has been found guilty of corruption in French courts today.

The 66-year-old is sentenced to three years in prison, two of which will be suspended, as a result of trying to bribe judge Gilbert Azibert. Sarkozy offered Azibert a job in exchange for information about a criminal inquiry into his political party.

Sarkozy, who served as France’s president between 2007 and 2012, is the first modern-day president to appear in French courts under the charges of corruption and “influence peddling”.

The ruling is part of a string of corruption cases against the former president. Later this month, Sarkozy stands trial in a separate case that accuses him of having fraudulently overspent in his 2012 presidential campaign.