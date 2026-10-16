Former Judas Priest Guitarist Faces Backlash Over Controversial Music Video

Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing is in hot water with fans. The legendary rocker released a controversial AI-assisted music video from his band, KK’s Priest. In it, Downing, ex-Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, and the band cover Judas Priest’s 1974 classic song “Never Satisfied”.

The clip features live performance footage of the band along with an AI-generated version of Downing as a young man on his journey to becoming a heavy metal godfather. “Yes, this is my life now, and I will not be content until I find out what is missing from all of our lives,” the AI-Downing avatar says in the clip. “There is something very special out there that so many need, and until I find it, I will never be satisfied.”

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JPSR Studio, the company that made the video, acknowledges on its website that it uses AI tools in its video production.

KK’s Priest, featuring KK Downing, dropped a Judas Priest cover with an AI-assisted music video

“AI film today is where online video was twenty-six years ago – dismissed by the same rooms that will depend on it within a decade,” the company states. “We were part of pioneering the first wave. We intend to be part of pioneering this one. This isn’t just AI. It’s videography, special effects and sound engineering – a full production discipline – with an AI-native pipeline inside it.”

The new music video has certainly sparked some conversation, and not all of it pleasant. “Ugh! Do we need more AI today?” one person asked sarcastically. Someone else commented, “KK, you are Judas Priest; this version kills! The AI video sucks, but you are my hero.”

Speaking about the video, Downing defended the use of AI. “That video could not have been made without today’s modern technology – bringing myself to life in such an accurate way is quite beyond belief,” he said, per Louder. “It’s basically bringing to life something that’s absolutely impossible to create or film today without it.”

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Additionally, Downing commented on the difference between Owens and longtime Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford. It was Halford who originally sang on “Never Satisfied”.

“Two great singers and performers,” says Downing. “I mean, you know, it’s going to be tough. I guess the main thing is that Rob would be associated with the archive legacy, the original going back when. But obviously, Ripper is sort of capable of doing the same thing, but with a slightly different delivery and tonality of the voice.”

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns