Former Lamb of God Drummer Chris Adler Says He’s Been ‘Estranged’ From His Brother Willie Since Leaving The Band

Chris Adler was fired from Lamb of God back in 2019, and he says that he’s been estranged from his brother, LoG guitarist Willie Adler, ever since.

In a recent interview with Blabbermouth, Chris — who is now playing in the band Firstborne — discussed his exit from the band, which he says came via email after he’d been on hiatus due to health challenges that made it difficult for him to perform.

Videos by VICE

During the conversation, Blabbermouth interviewer David E. Gehlke commented on how, at the time, it was such a big “surprise” that Chris was exiting the band, considering he was heavily involved with many dynamics of the band’s functionality.

“It was as big of a shock to me,” Chris replied. “It was, ‘I don’t know how to make this work.’ I wasn’t given much of a choice. It was one of those e-mails: ‘Services no longer required.’ It took a while to dig out of that. I’m happy I did. It could have gone a different way.”

“Today, I’m grateful and happy for where I am,” he continued. “Like I said, my home life is awesome, and I’m looking forward to doing some shows with these guys [in the FIRSTBORNE project], having more fun and feeling a lot less pressure.”

While he’s had years to process everything that went down, Chris says that he still has a long way to go, and revealed that he and his brother Willie have not spoken since. “I guess the best way to put it is that I was sideswiped with the whole thing,” he said. “I wish him all the best; I’m wishing them all the best, and I think about him all the time, but I would say we are estranged. Since that e-mail that I got, where he was not even willing to talk to me about it, we haven’t spoken.”

“At this point, I’ve got to work through resentments and regrets and all that stuff,” Chris added. “I’m happy where I’m at. I hope he’s happy where he is. Everything is cool with me.”