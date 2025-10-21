Former Microsoft Executive Warns Next-Gen Xbox Console Is a Mistake

A former Microsoft executive has issued a dire warning about the next-gen Xbox consoles. According to ex-Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, Microsoft is making a huge mistake with its future Xbox platform plans.

Former Microsoft Executive Calls Next-Gen Xbox Plan “A Moron Move”

Screenshot: Microsoft

Ever since Mike Ybarra left his position as Blizzard Entertainment president in 2024, the executive has not held back his criticism of Microsoft. It’s no surprise, then, that the former VP of Game Pass recently issued a warning about the next-gen Xbox console.

According to Ybarra, Microsoft should not be making new hardware and should instead focus on being a third-party games publisher.

“Only a moron would continue to make console hardware when the games all go (or will go) third-party. To shift, they’d have to go back to exclusives, make great hardware at a loss, and strive to win the living room. That’s not their strategy (which is fine), but for some reason they just keep riding the middle, not being clear, doing more harm for no reason.”

Ybarra then warned that Microsoft needs to just “rip the band-aid” off now and embrace being a third-party publisher or risk destroying the Xbox brand with a “death by a thousand needles.”

Mike Ybarra Slams Microsoft’s “Everything Is an Xbox” Campaign

Screenshot: X @Qwik

Mike Ybarra was also critical of the “everything is an Xbox” campaign. The former Blizzard president specifically called out the Xbox ROG Ally as a confusing product. He claimed whoever came up with this multi-console platform strategy doesn’t actually play video games.

“Also, ditch the ‘This is an Xbox’ campaign. Wrong idea, wrong time. Xbox is about games — games always rule the world. And if they don’t have parity between the console and any other ‘device’ … then it’s just not an Xbox. Confusing — whoever came up with this clearly doesn’t play games.”

Xbox’s Strategy Is “Confused”

Screenshot: Microsoft

This isn’t the first time Mike Ybarra has been critical of Microsoft in recent memory. At the beginning of October, the former Microsoft executive issued another dire warning about the future of the Xbox brand. In fact, Ybarra didn’t mince words and straight-up called Xbox consoles “dead.” He also continued to say that Microsoft is running a “confused” strategy.

Interestingly, Ybarra isn’t necessarily saying that Microsoft should stop making hardware. His argument centers more on the fact that Xbox games are now overwhelmingly going third-party. And according to the former Blizzard president, Microsoft needs to pick a lane and stick to it. They should either become a third-party games publisher or commit to only making exclusives and compelling console hardware that competes with PS6.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Based on the way things are going now, it appears that Ybarra thinks Microsoft should just not bother with making a next-gen Xbox console.

Regardless of how you feel about it, Mike Ybarra’s warning is compelling, as he has a long history with the brand. He previously held the position of vice president of Xbox Live and Game Pass. However, he left his role at Blizzard after Microsoft acquired Activision for $69 billion.