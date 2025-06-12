Former Minor Threat Bass Player Steve Hansgen Needs Kidney Transplant

Steve Hansgen, former bass player for Minor Threat, has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease and is in dire need of a transplant.

Hansgen’s girlfriend Holly Eney — who is also his bandmate in Poisonous H — has launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for Hansgen while he battles the illness and awaits a kidney donor.

“Some of you may have heard already, but Steve was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease and put on the transplant waitlist at the end of last year,” she wrote in a description of the fundraiser. “He spent several weeks in the hospital recently when his kidney function suddenly decreased even more and is now on life-saving dialysis three times a week.”

“Steve is facing big physical and financial challenges at this time, and he has never been comfortable asking people for help, financial or otherwise, so I wanted to raise funds to help cover his treatments and essential needs,” Holly continued. “Any contribution would mean the world to him.”

“Also, I wanted to add that the wait time for a deceased kidney donor on average is 5 years, so Steve’s best chance of survival is finding a living donor,” Holly added. “If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a living donor, please reach out to either myself or Steve.”

In a subsequent update post, Holly offered: “I wanted to check in to say that Steve and I are working on replying with “Thank You” notes to every single one of you on here who have donated, but it might take a bit of time as it has been quite a lot! The response in these last two days is overwhelming and we are so very grateful for your support. I will keep everyone updated as things progress etc. Much love and PMA to you all and Mahalo nui loa.”

Hansgen’s GoFundMe has raised just under $7,000 on a goal of $24,000.

Hansgen was a member of Minor Threat in the early ’80s and played on the band’s Out of Step EP. Other bands that Hansgen has played for include Government Issue and Youth Brigade. Maybe one of the most fascinating aspects of Hansgen’s music career, however, is that he eventually got into working behind the soundboard and even co-produced Tool’s Opiate EP in 1992.