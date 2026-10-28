Former Nickelodeon Star Amanda Bynes Surprises Fans With Unexpected Rap Career

Earlier this year, on April 10, 2026, former child star Amanda Bynes collaborated with rapper Fenix Flexin on an EDM rap single, “Girlfriend”. Back in 2022, Bynes released a surprise rap single, “Diamonds” with her fiancé Paul Michael, marking her first official music release. Now it seems Bynes is actually taking a stab at a rap career.

On October 26, 2026, she teased a new rap track on her Instagram page. She added the caption, “get hyphy bc trap house is coming soon gang.” The post doesn’t indicate when the new track, “Trap House”, will officially be released.

Videos by VICE

Zabba, a Los Angeles-based producer, songwriter, engineer, and musician, will be featured on the new track. Additionally, Lil Dexx is also a featured collaborator. On the new track, it seems Amanda Bynes has taken an interest in rage, a subgenre of hip-hop. In recent years, rage has been popularized by artists such as Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti. The subgenre is defined by distorted 808 bass, mixed with hyperpop synth and either high-pitched or aggressive vocal delivery, typically using Auto-Tune. Bynes signed with Create Music Group back in April, which will distribute her upcoming releases.

Amanda Bynes Retired From Acting In 2012

Amanda Bynes is primarily known as an actor, never as a musician or singer. As a young child star, she was seen as a child prodigy, drawing comparisons to legends such as Lucille Ball. She was a breakout star on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That from 1996 to 2000. Capitalizing on her newfound fame from All That, she starred in her own spin-off, The Amanda Show, from 1999 until 2002.

Bynes successfully transitioned into film, making her big-screen debut in Big Fat Liar in 2002, where she co-starred alongside Frank Muniz. Following this, she starred in a string of successful teenage films such as What A Girl Wants, She’s The Man, and Hairspray.

During the film of Easy A in 2010, she experienced mental health issues. Following a mental breakdown, she retired from acting in 2012 at the age of 24. Stepping away from the spotlight, Byne’s spiral down a path of drastic and shocking changes. In 2013, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after lighting a fire in her neighbors driveway. Around this time, following multiple public breakdowns, DUI’s and social media outbursts, Bynes was placed in a conservatorship in 2013. This lasted until 2022, though she was placed on psychiatric hold that same year after another public outburst.

In recent years, Bynes has shown signs of progress. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after five years. In 2024, she hosted a sold-out art show in Los Angeles. More recently, in July 2026, Bynes launched a line of accessories and bags through her fashion brand, New York $peed.

Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images