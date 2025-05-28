Former Oasis Drummer ‘Gutted’ Over Being Left Out of Reunion Tour

When Oasis kicks off their big reunion tour later this summer, the band will be down one former member: drummer Zak Starkey.
The percussionist, who is the son of Ringo Starr and recently played with The Who, was Oasis’ drummer from 2004 until 2008, following Alan White’s departure. During his time behind the kit, Starkey toured with Oasis and played on two of the band’s albums: Don’t Believe The Truth (2005) and Dig Out Your Soul (2008).
Now, NME reports that, during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Starkey expressed disappointment over not being asked to participate in the Oasis Live ‘25 tour. He confessed that he was “gutted” to be left out and added, “I texted them and said, ‘Why am I not in it?’”
In his place, Oasis has hired Joey Waronker to hold done drum duties on the tour. Waronker played in Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s backing band on tour last year, and has also worked with artists such as R.E.M. and Beck.
While he was bummed to be excluded, Starkey explained that he understood why Oasis chose Waronker to play drums on their bug reunion tour: “You know, if you get a new drummer, you get comfortable, don’t you? You get comfortable with new musicians, and I think that’s what’s happened, and I’m alright with that.”
Lastly, Starkey made it clear that he has a lot of respect for Oasis, and frontman Liam Gallagher in particular. “God, yeah, greatest rock and roll band of my generation,” he said, then adding, “Greatest rock and roll singer of my generation.”
Oasis 2025 Tour Dates
07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium
07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park
07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis
11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis