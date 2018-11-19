Former Ohio judge who brutally beat wife in front of children is now accused of murdering her

Former Ohio judge Lance Mason, who in 2014 smashed his then wife’s head into the dashboard of his car five times and broke her orbital bone in front of their two children, is now accused of fatally stabbing the estranged wife, Aisha Fraser Mason.

Numerous sources told Cleveland.com that Mason was the main suspect in the Saturday stabbing at Fraser Mason’s home in Shaker Heights. Police confirmed in a news release that he had been taken into custody but said the investigation is ongoing. A dispatcher at the Shaker Heights Police Department told VICE News that a spokesman was unavailable to comment.

Mason spent nine months in prison over the 2014 domestic violence incident, and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson controversially hired him as a minority business development director after his release. Mason had previously served as a common pleas judge in Cuyahoga County and in the state legislature. After his arrest Saturday, Jackson said that Mason had been fired.

Fraser Mason filed for divorce two days after the 2014 incident, and she reportedly underwent reconstructive surgery on her face. At Mason’s home, police discovered thousands of live rounds of ammunition, numerous guns, smoke grenades, and a sword.

In his petition for early release from prison, Mason wrote to his now-dead estranged wife that he was sorry for what had happened.

“My responsibility was to love and protect you,” Mason’s letter said. “Instead of loving, protecting and providing for you and our daughters, I have provided a terrible example, and exposed you to rage and violence.”