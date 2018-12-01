Former President George H. W. Bush dead at 94

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away overnight at the age of 94. By daybreak on the East Coast, condolence statements had begun to roll in from leaders around the world.

Bush’s decades of service, both in elected office and in American diplomacy and intelligence, made him a kind of paragon of the American public figure. His own run for president helped to usher in the modern era of scorched-earth campaigning, but in later years, Bush came to represent a bygone style of bipartisanship and optimistic, big-hearted patriotism.



Videos by VICE

Former President Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 presidential election and later forged a relationship with him when both men were out of office, said Saturday that he “will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts.”