A Former Roc-A-Fella rapper has accused Jay-Z of stealing lyrics. In fact, they claim he’s do it more than any other hip-hop artist around.

During a recent interview with Quiet Part Out Loud, State Property member Oschino Vasquez made the claim that Jay used to steal bars, and often. “Hov stole a lot of people’s raps too,” he said. “He come take your beat, your hook, and put the s**t out like he made it up. Mind you, he still [made] the hottest s**t on his own, but he will take your s**t real bad. He might have stolen the most lines out of all rappers.”

Videos by VICE

Oschino pointed specifically to the song, “I’m Not A Writer, I’m A Biter” by Cam’ron as proof of this claim. “He’ll take your s**t, flip it around, make it better,” he continued. “And act like he ain’t do it.”

It’s not really a surprise that Oschino would have some unflattering claims about Jay-Z. The pair have been beefing for some time. Back in May (2026), Oschino was one of many targets during Jay’s Roots Picnic freestyle. The ex-State Property MC fired back, but Jay didn’t really return fire after that.

State Property rapper Oschino claims Jay-Z was known for taking other artists’ lyrics

During a June interview with Say Cheese!, Oschino elaborate don his thoughts about feeling saabout it all. “I think he rushed [the freestyle], was in his feelings,” he said. “I think he wanted the spotlight. He’s not used to not having the spotlight. Drake got the spotlight. He’s salty about that.”

“Drake came at him a little bit when he said something about ‘F**k having dinner with him.’ N***as can say what they want about that freestyle I did. Motherf***ers loved it,” Oschino continued. “More people loved it than not. People, they got to say that about Jay-Z. They’re scared of him.”

He then set his sights on a other fellow hip-hop stalwart. “Joe Budden’s scared of Jay-Z,” Oschino said, per Hot New Hip-Hop. “He said I need to get help or something like that. How I need to heal, but you butt-naked ringing people’s doorbells?”

“Imagine what Joe Budden would’ve said about me if he heard I was butt-naked ringing people’s doorbells,” the Philly rapper quipped. “So it be funny when I hear him talking about me. You have no legs to stand on… I’ma pray for him.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc