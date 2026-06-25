Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Has a New Band, and They Just Dropped a Song Heavier Than Anything He’s Done Before

Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has a new band, Fuming Mouth, and they just dropped a song that’s some juch heavier than anything he ever got to do with his old band.

Formed by frontman Mark Whelan (guitar/vocals) in 2013, Fuming Mouth is a pummeling death metal band from Massachusetts. To date, the band has released two full-length albums and several EPs. Now, the band is preparing to drop their third full-length studio record, The Ringing Bell, after bringing Weinberg into the fold earlier this year.

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Ahead of the album’s release, Fuming Mouth has released two singles. The newest is “Cheat Death”, which is also the album’s opener. The track offers Weinberg something that playing in Slipknot never really did: a chance to play to his strengths as a hardcore/punk drummer. It’s fast as f**k and heavy as Hell. Check it out below.

“Cheat Death” by Fuming Mouth

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In a statement shared by Blabbermouth, Whelan offered some insight into the song. “This is the opening song on our new album. It was important to me to start it with a blunt and positive message that didn’t beat around the bush. ‘Cheat Death’ also sets the stage for the journey from death back to life on ‘The Ringing Bell’. It was one of our simplest and most fun songs to write.”

I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say this early, but I just listened to the entire album (like literally finished it as I write this), and “Cheat Death” is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s merciless death metal on terraforming levels. Some of the best work that both Fuming Mouth and Weinberg have ever put forward.

Jay Weinberg has said that he still doesn’t really understand why he was fired from Slipknot

Jay Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014, after co-founding drummer Joey Jordison exited. He’d previously played with bands like Madball and Against Me. Weineberg went on to tour with the band for almost a decade, while playing on three albums: .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019), and The End, So Far (2022). He was dismissed from the band in 2023.

To this day, Weinberg maintains that he was just as shocked as everyone else when he was fired. “It came without an explanation, no reason,” he previously told Rolling Stone. “It was confusing then. If I’m perfectly honest, it remains confusing.”