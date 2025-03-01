Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Reportedly Signs With AEW

Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander has reportedly inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the Canadian-born wrestler had offers from both AEW and WWE. He chose AEW because he received a better offer. Alexander and his wife, former TNA ring announcer Jade Chung, have two young children at home. Alexander departed TNA last month after eight years. During his tenure, he racked up impressive accolades, including becoming a two-time TNA World and Tag Team Champion and X-Division Champion.

Josh Alexander Signs With AEW

Alexander has a history with some AEW heavy hitters like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. Omega revealed last year that while making a stop in TNA, he suggested a match with Alexander.

“I was doing eight weeks of TV in a day,” Omega revealed on his Twitch channel. “One of the pre-tapes they said, ‘You’re going to walk through to where the ring is, but you’re going to bump into Josh Alexander and there is going to be a bit of a confrontation.’ I said, ‘Where are we going with this? Is there physicality? I didn’t know I was going a thing with Josh. That’s great. I love Josh. I think he’s fantastic.’ He goes, ‘No, we’re not.’ I said, ‘We’re not? Then why are we doing it? Don’t you think people want to see it?’ ‘Yeah, that’s the point.’”

Omega is challenging Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at AEW Revolution. A debut like Alexander being Omega’s first challenge would get him into the fold and make him a huge deal off the bat. Alexander isn’t the only Canadian who recently signed with AEW. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, another former TNA Champion is also on his way. AEW is airing vignettes that tease his arrival, halted due to visa issues.