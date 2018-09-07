Former Trump aide George Papadopoulos is heading to jail — for two weeks

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump, is heading to jail for 14 days on charges of lying to investigators about his contact with Russians.



Papadopoulos was sentenced Friday. He’ll also have to pay a $9,500 fine, according to CNN.



He was arrested more than a year ago and pleaded guilty in October to making “material false statements and material omissions” in the FBI’s Russia investigation in January 2017. Papadopoulos’ plea agreement detailed how he carried out correspondence with an overseas professor who promised dirt from the Kremlin on Hillary Clinton and how a supervisor in the Trump campaign congratulated him on his efforts to seek out a meeting between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin.

Papadopoulos had also brought up the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin.



This is the first sentence assigned to someone affiliated with Trump’s campaign since special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections began, CNN reports. When the news first broke, Trump tried to distance himself by diminishing Papadopoulos as a mere “coffee boy” for the campaign.



Before Papadopoulos’ sentencing, he told U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Randy Moss that he was was “terribly depressed.”

“This investigation has global implications and the truth matters,” Papadopoulos said, according to CNN.

Cover image: Foreign policy advisor to US President Donald Trump’s election campaign, George Papadopoulos and his wife Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos leave the US District Courts after his sentencing in Washington, DC on September 7, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.