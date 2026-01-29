Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Shades His Ex-Bandmates Over Stolen Money Allegations and Restraining Order

Former Turnstile member Brady Ebert has a new band and newfound boldness to shade his former bandmates. The guitarist has made allegations against his former band, including claims of theft and a restraining order.

Ebert’s comments come following the debut of his new hardcore project, The S.E.T., which dropped its first single on January 21, 2026. Over on Turnstile’s Instagram Stories, the band posted a graphic reading “abolish ICE.” That was later reposted by music journalist Jesea Lee. Ebert then offered his take in the comments.

Videos by VICE

“Lmao, no one in Turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general,” he wrote. “They’re just pandering to their audience.” He then alleged that at the band’s “first free show,” they “claimed all proceeds” would “go to healthcare for the homeless.”

Brady Ebert claims that Turnstile’s frontman, Brendan Yates, stole money from a charity concert

Ebert claims the band raised 10,000 dollars at that show. He also claims that Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates later stole 4,000 dollars from that revenue and claimed that he did it because he “needed to ‘pay the merch bill.’” Ebert said he believed this “was false.”

Next, Ebert seemed to reference his controversial 2022 exit from the band. Lambgoat reports that, at the time, Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang was said to have filed for a restraining order against Ebert. There are few official details available about this situation, but that did not stop Ebert from weighing in.

At this time, neither Turnstile nor reps for the band have responded to Ebert’s claims.

Ebert wrote: “Also my friends filed a restraining order and guess what, they had two laywers with them abd I showed up to court bt myself and the judge DENIED the restraining order because there was no statute in the laws about what qualifies for a restraining order that they were able to meet the requirements of. In other words they had no reason to file it and it was all over text messages which they showed the judge and the judge agreed with me without me even having to testify so next time before u spread bullshit misinformation say that s*** to my face.”

Notably, this all comes ahead of the Grammys, where the band is up for multiple awards. The band hasn’t responded.