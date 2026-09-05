Former Turnstile Guitarist Could Face Life in Prison After Running Over Lead Singer’s Father

Brady Ebert, known for his work in Turnstile, might be in prison for life. The group’s former guitarist strained his relationship with the band for good after he allegedly ran over lead singer Brendan Yates’ 79-year-old father. Ebert has insisted upon his innocence, even after William Yates was left with “severe trauma to both of his legs.” Since then, authorities have charged him with first-degree murder.

With his trial set to start on September 22nd, Brady Ebert has to undergo a competency evaluation beforehand. In a report from The Baltimore Banner, his attorney expressed “significant concerns regarding competency.” However, the former Turnstile guitarist insisted that he’s fine and alleged that his lawyer is secretly working with prosecutors. “We can watch the video right now and prove my innocence,” Ebert argued to the judge. “I did not commit a crime.”

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Brady Ebert has been held without bail since April 2026 after the incident. In a report from PEOPLE, he allegedly arrived at his old bandmate’s family home “honking his horn at them and yelling obscenities.” William Yates’ daughter, her husband, and her children were outside at the time before being guided back inside. This led to Yates himself coming out to confront the guitarist. Afterwards, Ebert backed into the elderly man.

Ex-Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Might Go to Prison for Life

Ebert left the band back in 2022, with everyone in the group alleging that he had shown behavior that really concerned them. Not only would it prove detrimental to himself and his own career, but the rest of his bandmates, too. Consequently, Turnstile decided to go in another direction entirely.

“After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence. In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it,” Turnstile addressed the situation in a statement.

“We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further… We have no language left for Brady.”

Before the big incident, Ebert addressed the band back in January, claiming that none of their good deeds come from a genuine place. “Lmao, no one in Turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general,” he wrote. “They’re just pandering to their audience.”

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)