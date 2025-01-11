Former WWE Wrestler Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations

WWE released Odyssey Jones last fall due to domestic violence accusations. At the time he was working with fan-favorite tag team The New Day. Then, WWE suddenly wiped every trace of him from the company. Wrestling Observer‘s Bryan Alvarez later revealed the belief was WWE fired him when the allegations came to light.

Jones didn’t immediately address the situation or his firing on social media. It took five months for him to release a statement. In the video shared to X, Jones calls them “false claims” and notes he’s taking legal action against his accuser.

Videos by VICE

Odyssey Jones Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations

“I’m making this video to address the false allegations. These false claims are coming from a party that I used to priorly engage with,” Jones says. “And I apologize for taking so long for addressing these false claims, but I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, friends, and myself. I’m currently taking legal action against said party, so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be more information to come.”

Later in the video, he thanks WWE for the opportunity and their ongoing support. “I’m ready to get back to doing what I love to do. I’m accepting bookings in 2025 and I thank you all for your support and for your time,” he continues. “I’m wishing you nothing but blessing and love, baby. Big O out.”

Jones joined WWE in 2019 as part of the NXT brand. He remained with developmental through 2023 when he made his way to the main roster. He competed in dark matches on SmackDown and the WWE Live Tour. In 2023 he made his way to WWE Raw. After waiting over a year, he began working with The New Day in August 2024.