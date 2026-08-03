Former ‘X-Factor’ Finalist Charged With Murder in Death of Social Media Influencer

Former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington has been charged with murder after allegedly running over social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska. The tragic incident happened outside Inca nightclub on Argyll Street, at around 4:00 am on April 19, 2026.

According to a report from BBC News, the 29-year-old was initially charged with attempted murder. However, that charge was changed to murder after Zakrzewska died from her injuries six days later.

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On August 3, Carrington appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Bronzefield prison. She was reportedly not represented in court, and denied the murder charge. She also denied a second charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. This is related to security guard Anoush Chyche, who allegedly suffered “life-changing injuries” during the incident.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC presided over the hearing. She confirmed a trial would be held at the same court starting on January 5, 2027. Pre-trial hearings are currently set for August 11 and October 9, 2026.

Carrington also faces a charge of driving with excess alcohol, but was reportedly not asked to enter a plea for that charge

According to reports, in the early morning hours of April 19, Carrington arrived outside Inca in her car. It was alleged that she was arguing with a man as she exited the vehicle. An altercation allegedly ensued, leading to security getting involved.

Carrington is alleged to have returned to her car to drive off. When this happened, Zakrzewska was struck. Previously, a court heard testimony that there was an “ongoing dispute with the parties, and the parties were known to each other.”

The vehicle then allegedly struck Chyche, who was on the pavement. At some point, the vehicle was put into reverse, and Zakrzewska was visible, lying prone on the ground below. Notably, The Sun reported that a woman named Latisha Armstrong was also struck. She allegedly suffered a fractured bone in her wrist.

Gabrielle Carrington was a contestant on The X-Factor with the singing group Miss Dynamix

Carrington reportedly has over 300,000 followers on Instagram. She was previously a member of the singing group Miss Dynamix. The trio made it to the X Factor live finals in 2013. The group did not win, however, and Carrington went on to become an influencer on TikTok and Instagram.

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