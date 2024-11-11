Formula 1 Drivers Unite Over Their Right to Swear

Back in 2023, one of the best Formula One racers on earth, Max Verstappen, was fined €40,000 after describing his car as “fucked” during a press conference. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fined €10,000 for cursing during a media session in Mexico. He got that one reduced after issuing an apology. Fines for swearing have gotten a little out of control and racers are sick of it, arguing that penalties for uttering a curse word are unnecessary.

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association issued a public statement defending its members, arguing that there is a huge difference between people hurling curse words at each other and casually using a “fucked” now and then to describe a broken car.

Videos by VICE

The organization argues that the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, the sport’s governing body, is trivial and unwarranted, especially considering the high stakes and enormous stress the drivers face.

These guys are racing on winding roads at an average of 200 miles an hour. Let them throw out a few fucks here and there if they want. It’s a miracle these people aren’t chain-smoking alcoholics.

Drivers also raised concerns about the penalty system itself. Is the money from the outrageous fines even being put to good use? The kind of concerns anybody would have. Does it go into a swear jar? Does the money in the swear jar eventually go to fix a leaky roof in an office somewhere? Does it go into some official’s pocket? They want a little bit more transparency, is all.

The GPDA made it clear that while they will play ball with most regulations handed down by the FIA, there are some, like its enforcement of language codes, that demand resistance.