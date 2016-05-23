Formula Three Driver Survives Incredible Crash at Red Bull Ring

European Formula Three driver Li Zhi Cong is recovering in hospital following this huge accident at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday (21 May).

The 22-year-old Chinese driver, who is also known as Peter, slammed into the back of his Carlin teammate Ryan Tveter, who had spun ahead of him on the track. Tveter went through the gravel trap, creating a cloud of dust that left Li unsighted while travelling at roughly 120mph. Pedro Piquet was also caught up in the incident, but suffered no injuries.

Both Li and Tveter were immediately transferred to the circuit’s medical centre; Li was then taken to hospital by helicopter, while Tveter travelled by road for precautionary checks. The American was released with bruising to his knee.

A team statement later confirmed that Li had suffered multiple broken bones in his heel, as well as four fractured vertebrae.

However, given the severity of his accident, the youngster is fortunate to have escaped relatively unscathed. Speaking to Autosport, team boss Trevor Carlin was quick to praise modern safety standards in motorsport.

“We’re thankful to the FIA and [chassis constructor] Dallara for building a car that helped the drivers survive the impact,” said Carlin, adding, “we need to learn from this and hopefully implement further measures to minimise injuries even more.”

Li is considered unlikely to return to action this season, while Tveter will be back in the car at the championship’s next round in Germany.