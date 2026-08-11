Fortnite 99 Nights in the Forest Collab Confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Epic Games has confirmed that a Fortnite 99 Nights in the Forest collab is coming in Chapter 7 Season 4. A new teaser trailer has revealed that the Roblox crossover will arrive with Fortnite Override on August 20.

Fortnite Roblox Collab Confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

A Fortnite 99 Nights in the Forest collab has just been announced for Chapter 7 Season 4. The crossover was revealed in a new Fortnite Override teaser trailer released on X. Epic Games is revealing a new C7S4 collaboration every day in the lead-up to the season’s official launch on August 20. For example, a Sonic Fortnite collab was revealed in yesterday’s teaser.

Videos by VICE

The 99 Nights in the Forest crossover is pretty surprising, considering Roblox is one of Fortnite’s biggest competitors. However, it appears Epic Games is preparing to team up with one of the platform’s most popular breakout hits of 2025.

The short trailer shows Peely fishing in the woods at night. The game’s iconic deer mascot then attacks the Fortnite character before creepy horror stinger music begins playing. Like the Sonic Fortnite trailer, the clip is pretty short and mostly serves as a teaser confirming the collab will be featured in Fortnite Override.

Fortnite Minecraft Crossover Teaser Debunked

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @Minecraft

When the Fortnite Override hacking teasers first started on August 10, many believed that the “SurviveTheNight” code was a reference to Five Nights at Freddy’s. However, dataminers later reported that it was likely teasing a Fortnite Minecraft crossover, as the game’s official social media bio included the phrase “survive the night.”

Well, it turns out the “SurviveTheNight” teaser was actually for the 99 Nights in the Forest Roblox crossover. This essentially debunks the theory that this specific teaser confirmed a Fortnite Minecraft collab for Chapter 7 Season 4.

So far, only three Fortnite Override collabs have been confirmed:

Sonic: GottaGoFast (Teaser Code)

GottaGoFast (Teaser Code) Persona 5: TakeYourHeart (Teaser Code)

TakeYourHeart (Teaser Code) 99 Nights in the Forest: SurviveTheNight (Teaser Code)

What Is 99 Nights in the Forest?

Screenshot: Grandma’s Favourite Studio

If you are confused about what the Fortnite 99 Nights in the Forest collab is about, we don’t blame you. After all, most adults don’t actually play Roblox. However, the survival-horror game has become one of the platform’s biggest releases since launching in March 2025.

Developed by Grandma’s Favourite Games, 99 Nights in the Forest tasks players with surviving 99 nights inside a haunted forest. During the day, players gather resources, build up their camp, and search for missing children. At night, they must defend themselves against wolves, cultists, and a terrifying monster known as the Deer.

Despite its fairly simple premise, 99 Nights in the Forest became a massive Roblox phenomenon. The game has accumulated more than 28 billion visits and reached an all-time peak of over 14 million concurrent players, making it one of the platform’s most successful experiences.

Screenshot: Epic Games

With Sonic, Persona 5, and 99 Nights in the Forest already confirmed, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is quickly becoming one of the game’s biggest crossover seasons yet. More collaborations are expected to be revealed before Fortnite Override launches on August 20.