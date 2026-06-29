Fortnite Batman Sprite Leaked By Nintendo Alongside DC Summer Skins and Release Date

A Fortnite Batman Sprite was accidentally leaked early on the Nintendo eShop ahead of the game’s July update. The upcoming DC x Fortnite Summer collab will also add new beach-themed skins for Batman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. Here is everything included in the surprising crossover, including its release date, leaked cosmetics, and what we know about the Batman Sprite’s powers.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NotPaloIntel

A Fortnite Batman Sprite will be released on Thursday, July 16, 2026 during the game’s next major update. The new Sprite will make its debut alongside a Summer-themed DC Fortnite collab which features beach apparel skins. The crossover was leaked early on the Nintendo eShop after promotional images were published early by mistake.

Videos by VICE

Based on previous patches, the Fortnite Batman Sprite should be added to the game after the July 16 update goes live at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. Although Epic Games can sometimes need more time to complete a major Fortnite update. So this is an estimated schedule. Basically, once the Fortnite servers are back up, the Batman Sprite should be unlockable.

Screenshot: Nintendo eShop

For your convenience, here is when the DC Fortnite Summer crossover goes live in every region:

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 16 4:00 AM MT (Mountain US) July 16 5:00 AM CT (Central US) July 16 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 16 7:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 16 8:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) July 16 12:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 16 1:00 PM Saudi Arabia (AST) July 16 2:00 PM India (IST) July 16 4:30 PM Southeast Asia (SGT) July 16 7:00 PM Japan (JST) July 16 8:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 16 8:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 16 9:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 16 11:00 PM

All DC Fortnite Cosmetics Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NotPaloIntel

As we mentioned above, a new DC x Fortnite Summer collab will also be released on Thursday, July 16, 2026. More importantly, Nintendo’s leak also revealed the DC characters that will get new beach-themed skins in the surprising crossover.

Here is a list of all cosmetic items included in the DC x Fortnite July 16 collab according to Nintendo:

Batman (Beach Skin)

(Beach Skin) Harley Quinn (Beach Skin)

(Beach Skin) Poison Ivy (Beach Skin)

(Beach Skin) Catwoman (Beach Skin)

(Beach Skin) Batman Dog (Sidekick)

(Sidekick) Batmobile (Vehicle)

DC Fortnite Summer Skins Leaked (First Look)

We also got a preview of what the new DC Fortnite Summer skins look like. Although, sadly, they are pretty cropped images and don’t show the full character models. That said, here is a first look at the new Summer cosmetics based on Nintendo’s marketing material:

Harley Quinn (Summer Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NotPaloIntel

Poison Ivy (Summer Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NotPaloIntel

Catwoman (Summer Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @NotPaloIntel

Batman Sprite Powers and Rare Variants Explained

At the time of writing, we don’t currently know what powers the Batman Sprite gives players. However, the leaked image on the Nintendo eShop confirms that the DC-themed Sprite will have rare variants for players to collect.

Here is every Batman Sprite in Fortnite:

Batman Sprite

Gold Batman Sprite

Gummy Batman Sprite

Galaxy Batman Sprite

Holofoil Batman Sprite

Interestingly, it looks like we’ll even be getting a Holofoil Batman sprite based on Nintendo’s listing. The new holofoil variant actually makes its debut in Fortnite on Thursday, July 9, 2026. That said, the jury is still out on whether this new Batman item will be a Mythical like Burnt Peanut or a more common character to collect.