Fortnite Battle Pass Skins Leaked for November 2026

Previews of the upcoming Fortnite Battle Pass skins for November 2026 have reportedly leaked early. According to users, marketing billboards in Tokyo and Madrid have revealed our first look at what could be the Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season Battle Pass cosmetics.

Fortnite November Battle Pass Leaks Reveal Five Rumored Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

We are still weeks away from the end of Chapter 7 Season 4 on October 31, and we might already have our first preview of next season’s Battle Pass. Eagle-eyed fans walking around Madrid and Tokyo have spotted marketing billboards that are seemingly teasing the Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season, which launches on November 1.

Videos by VICE

Here is the current rumored lineup for the Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season Battle Pass:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season Battle Pass (Rumored)

Jonesy (Anime/Pirate Remix)

(Anime/Pirate Remix) Hope (Anime/Pirate Remix)

(Anime/Pirate Remix) Syd (Anime/Pirate Remix)

(Anime/Pirate Remix) Evie (Anime/Pirate Remix)

(Anime/Pirate Remix) Oscar (Anime/Pirate Remix)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season Battle Pass Preview

More importantly, the billboards appear to confirm that the November Fortnite Battle Pass will feature five remix skins. According to several of the images, it looks like we could specifically be getting anime-style versions of Jonesy, Hope, Syd, and Evie.

Interestingly, the new artwork looks straight out of Persona 5, and even features a page-rip effect similar to those seen in the RPG’s cutscenes. For your convenience, here is a look at the four potential upcoming Fortnite Battle Pass skins. The names below are descriptive labels:

Anime Jonesy Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

Anime Hope Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

Anime Evie Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

Anime Syd Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

Note: Epic Games has not officially confirmed these as November Battle Pass skins. However, based on the promotional artwork, the cosmetics appear to feature an anime-inspired style.

Is Fortnite’s November Mini Season Anime-Themed?

Rumors about November’s Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season have been interesting, to say the least. In early October, several dataminers claimed that it would be a One Piece season. While that remains unconfirmed, the new marketing billboards suggest that it could feature both anime and pirate themes instead.

According to a rough translation of the ads the Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season description reads: “Have you seen the treasure? Join the hunt.” With the latest Battle Pass teasers, the anime side of those rumors is starting to look more likely as well, although the artwork alone doesn’t confirm any specific crossovers.

NEXT MINI SEASON's OFFICIAL TEASERS



"Have you seen the treasure? Join the hunt"



Seems to be an Anime Pirates Mini-Season, and Luffy to be the Captain – Spotted Spain (Madrid) by @KATARO333 pic.twitter.com/L6rZFXp5hP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 20, 2026

Even the close-ups of the characters’ eyes look very similar to Atlus’ art style in Persona 5, particularly the animated portraits seen during cutscenes. If Jonesy and Hope are both getting anime-style skins, it could be our clearest hint yet at the look Epic is going for with November’s season.

For now, we will have to wait for Epic Games to reveal the full November Fortnite Battle Pass and explain how these characters fit into the Mini Season. With Chapter 7 Season 4 ending on October 31, there isn’t much longer to find out whether the pirate and anime rumors are connected.