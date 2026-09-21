All Fortnite Birthday 2026 Quests and Rewards

The Fortnite Birthday event is now live, and Epic Games is celebrating the battle royale’s ninth anniversary with presents. Here is a complete list of all Fortnite Birthday quests and every free reward you can unlock.

When Is Fortnite Birthday 2026?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Birthday 2026 event release date is today, September 21, 2026. While the event is already live at the time of writing, some of the Birthday quests and their rewards will not be available until 6 AM PT or 9 AM ET.

Videos by VICE

If you are wondering why you cannot make progress toward some of the new cosmetics yet, this is why. Here is when the Fortnite Birthday quests go live in every major region:

Country/Region Local Date and Time US West Coast September 21 at 6 AM PT US East Coast September 21 at 9 AM ET Brazil September 21 at 10 AM BRT United Kingdom September 21 at 2 PM BST Central Europe September 21 at 3 PM CEST India September 21 at 6:30 PM IST Japan September 21 at 10 PM JST South Korea September 21 at 10 PM KST Australia East Coast September 21 at 11 PM AEST New Zealand September 22 at 1 AM NZST

All Fortnite Birthday Quests and Rewards

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are a total three free Fortnite Birthday rewards that you can unlock by completing this year’s quests. Here is every cosmetic and how to get it:

Choco-9 Cake Back Bling – Complete three quests

– Complete three quests Cake Crusher Pickaxe – Complete six quests

– Complete six quests FNCS Sentry Back Bling – Complete nine quests

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also kept things simple by featuring exactly nine Birthday quests during the event. This means you will need to complete every challenge if you want to unlock all three rewards.

Here is every Fortnite Birthday 2026 quest:

Dance by using an emote during a match

Eliminate opponents while aiming down sights (0/2)

(0/2) Throw Birthday Presents (0/3)

(0/3) Eat slices of Birthday Cake found at Named Locations (0/4)

(0/4) Deploy Balloons (0/5)

(0/5) Hit headshots (0/6)

(0/6) Search containers (0/7)

(0/7) Visit different Named Locations in a single match (0/8)

(0/8) Wish the Bus Driver a happy birthday (0/9)

As mentioned above, the quests and rewards will not become available until Fortnite Mastery Monday begins at 6 AM PT. If you are looking for the , it will not be released until September 24, 2026 which is the New Sprite Day update.

Fortnite officially celebrates its ninth birthday today, which honestly makes me feel old. Can you believe the battle royale launched almost a decade ago? Players will have until October 1, 2026 to complete the Fortnite Birthday quests. So if you don’t want to miss out on the limited-time cosmetics, you have a week to get them!