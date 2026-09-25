5 New Fortnite Birthday Sprites Arrive September 26

Epic Games has confirmed that five new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the game on September 26. The Fortnite Birthday Sprites will be enabled during a special Power Hour event taking place this Saturday.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Birthday Sprites release date is September 26, 2026. The new sprite variant will make its debut during a special Battle Royale Birthday Power Hour celebrating the battle royale’s ninth anniversary.

Videos by VICE

There will be a total of five Birthday Sprites for players to collect. On top of its base form, the Birthday Sprite can also be found in all other Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 variants, including the recently released Bounty Hunter variant.

When Do Birthday Sprites Release in Fortnite?

The Birthday Sprites will be enabled in Fortnite starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. Because they will be activated during the September 26 Power Hour, players will have a total of six hours to try to collect them all.

However, tracking when the new Fortnite Sprites go live can be a bit confusing due to time zones. For your convenience, here is a table showing when Birthday Sprites arrive in popular regions:

Region Date Time US West Coast September 26 11 AM PT US East Coast September 26 2 PM ET Brazil September 26 3 PM BRT UK September 26 7 PM BST Central Europe September 26 8 PM CEST India September 26 11:30 PM IST Philippines September 27 2 AM PHT Japan and South Korea September 27 3 AM JST/KST Australia (Sydney) September 27 4 AM AEST New Zealand September 27 6 AM NZST

All Fortnite Birthday Sprites (Complete List)

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned above, there will be a total of five Birthday Sprites to collect in Fortnite. To make them easier to track, here is the full list:

Birthday Sprite (Base)

Gold Birthday Sprite

Cheat Master Birthday Sprite

Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

If you miss the Battle Royale Birthday Power Hour, there is no need to panic. While the Birthday Sprites are making their debut during the event, they will not be limited to September 26. That means they can still spawn in the game after the Fortnite birthday bash.

That said, if you want to collect all five Birthday Sprites, this is likely your best chance, as the new variant will have boosted spawn rates for six hours this Saturday.