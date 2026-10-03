Fortnite Black Clover Skins Revealed: Release Date, Bundle Items & Pricing

The Fortnite Black Clover skins arrive today, October 3, bringing Asta, Noelle, and Yuno to the Item Shop. Each character comes with a second edit style, while Asta also includes a special transformation emote. Here is when the crossover releases, what’s included, and how much the bundle could cost.

When Is Black Clover Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Black Clover Fortnite collab release date is Saturday, October 3, 2026. The anime crossover bundle will enter the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, following the battle royale’s daily store reset.

Videos by VICE

Black Clover is the third major to drop, following Five Nights at Freddy’s and A Nightmare on Elm Street. For your convenience, here are the Black Clover Fortnite release times in major regions:

Fortnite Black Clover Release Times

Region Release date Local time North America – Pacific (PDT) October 3 5:00 PM North America – Eastern (EDT) October 3 8:00 PM Brazil – Brasília (BRT) October 3 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) October 4 1:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) October 4 2:00 AM South Africa (SAST) October 4 2:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) October 4 4:00 AM India (IST) October 4 5:30 AM Singapore (SGT) October 4 8:00 AM Japan (JST) October 4 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) October 4 9:00 AM Australia – Sydney (AEDT) October 4 11:00 AM New Zealand – Auckland (NZDT) October 4 1:00 PM

All Black Clover Fortnite Skins and Edit Styles Revealed

The Black Clover Fortnite crossover features Asta, Noelle, and Yuno. Two of the three skins include a second edit style with the purchase of their outfit. However, Asta gets an extra feature with his Devil Transformation emote.

The included emote lets players change his appearance during a match, so you don’t have to return to your Locker to transform. Here is a closer look at each Black Clover Fortnite skin and its alternate style:

Asta Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Noelle Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Yuno Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Black Clover Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

Thanks to dataminers, we also have full details about the cosmetics featured in the Black Clover Fortnite crossover. The lineup includes the three character outfits, themed Back Blings and Pickaxes, an Anti-Magic Wrap, and Asta’s transformation emote.

Pricing has not been confirmed as Epic Games does not announce bundle costs prior to entering the shop. The individual prices below are estimates based on recent crossovers, such as the similarly sized Bleach Fortnite bundle.

Cosmetic Item type Estimated price Asta Outfit 1,800 V-Bucks Asta’s Grimoire Back Bling 400 V-Bucks Asta’s Demon-Slayer Sword Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Asta’s Devil Wings Back Bling 800 V-Bucks Asta’s Devil Transformation Emote Included with Asta Noelle Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Noelle’s Grimoire Back Bling 400 V-Bucks Noelle’s Wand Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Yuno Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Yuno’s Grimoire Back Bling 400 V-Bucks Spirit of Boreas Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Anti-Magic Wrap 500 V-Bucks

How Much Will the Black Clover Fortnite Bundle Cost?

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

Based on the estimated prices above, the Black Clover cosmetics could cost around 4,500 to 5,000 V-Bucks after factoring in the usual 40% shop discount applied to new bundles.

That gives us an estimate of what the Black Clover Fortnite bundle could cost. However, the final price has not been confirmed, so the actual Item Shop pricing tonight could be higher or lower than our listing.

We’ll update this article with the confirmed individual prices and full bundle cost once the Black Clover skins arrive in the Item Shop.