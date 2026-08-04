Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 Skins Revealed With Release Date

Epic Games has revealed that two new Fortnite Bleach skins are coming to the battle royale soon. The second crossover will feature Yoruichi and Kisuke cosmetics. Here is when the Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 release date goes live and how much its new skins could cost.

Fortnite Reveals Bleach Wave 2 With Yoruichi and Kisuke Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games surprised players today by confirming that a Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 collab is launching this week. The upcoming Chapter 7 Season 3 crossover will feature Kisuke and the much-anticipated Yoruichi Fortnite skin. While the cosmetics were previously leaked by dataminers, a new trailer has now officially confirmed them.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the trailer also gave us our first look at the new Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 skins. In the short clip, we see both Yoruichi and Kisuke from the popular anime running around the map with their in-game models. For your convenience, here is a preview of what the Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 skins look like:

Yoruichi Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Kisuke Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 release date is Friday, August 7, 2026. That means the Kisuke and Yoruichi Fortnite skin will be added to the item shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Here is an easy-to-read tablet that shows when the new Bleach cosmetics will be released in every major region:

Region Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) August 7 5:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 7 6:00 PM Central Time (CT) August 7 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) August 7 8:00 PM Brazil Time (BRT) August 7 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) August 8 1:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) August 8 2:00 AM Turkey (TRT) August 8 3:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) August 8 4:00 AM China (CST) August 8 8:00 AM Japan (JST) August 8 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 8 9:00 AM Australia East Coast (AEST) August 8 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 8 12:00 PM

How Much Will the Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 Bundle Cost?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether additional cosmetic items will be included in the collab, such as Back Blings or Pickaxes. However, the trailer does appear to confirm that a Yoruichi Fortnite emote will be included.

Based on the previous Bleach Fortnite crossover, though, we expect there will be a bundle featuring various items. Here is everything we know about the Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 collab so far, along with its potential pricing:

Yoruichi Fortnite Skin: 1,800 V-Bucks

1,800 V-Bucks Yoruichi Emote: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Kisuke Fortnite Skin: 1,800 V-Bucks

1,800 V-Bucks Bleach Wave 2 Bundle: Around 2,800 to 3,000 V-Bucks

Epic Games does not reveal prices before cosmetics enter the Item Shop. However, the last Bleach Fortnite bundle was listed at 4,000 V-Bucks. Then again, it also included four characters, multiple weapon wraps, emotes, and a Glider.

Assuming the Fortnite Bleach Wave 2 bundle only features Yoruichi and Kisuke, we are guessing it will be listed at around 2,800 to 3,000 V-Bucks. This would make it considerably cheaper than the original crossover bundle while still giving players a discount compared to purchasing everything separately.