The Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite can now be unlocked in Fortnite following the September 17 update. Here is how to obtain the new Bounty Hunter Sprite variant early and why it may not appear in your collection immediately.

How to Get the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

To get the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite in Fortnite, you must master the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite by winning a match with it equipped. Unfortunately, using the Adventure Sprite or trading with another player will not count toward this requirement being met.

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The Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite is technically first that players can unlock in Fortnite. The rest of the Bounty Hunter Sprites are currently scheduled to become available sometime next week.

Unfortunately, the Crown Sprite has a lengthy progression path to obtain. Epic Games requires you to unlock and master every previous Crown variant in a specific order before you can obtain the new Bounty Hunter version that was added in the September 17 update.

How to Unlock the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Step 1: Win any Battle Royale match to automatically unlock the base Crown Sprite.

Win any Battle Royale match to automatically unlock the base Crown Sprite. Step 2: Equip the Crown Sprite and win a match with it on your back to unlock the Cheat Master Crown Sprite.

Equip the Crown Sprite and win a match with it on your back to unlock the Cheat Master Crown Sprite. Step 3: Equip the Cheat Master Crown Sprite and earn another Victory Royale to unlock the Gold Crown Sprite.

Equip the Cheat Master Crown Sprite and earn another Victory Royale to unlock the Gold Crown Sprite. Step 4: Equip the Gold Crown Sprite and win one more match to unlock the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite.

Equip the Gold Crown Sprite and win one more match to unlock the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite. Step 5: Equip the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite and win another match with it on your back to unlock the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite.

In short, you must unlock the Crown Sprites in this order: Base > Cheat Master > Gold > Loot Hacker > Bounty Hunter.

Yes, that is a lot of Victory Royales. In fact you need to win four matches in total. However, completing every step will allow you to unlock the first Bounty Hunter Sprite variant before the rest of the collection launches next week.

Why Is the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite Missing From My Collection?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Even though the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite can be unlocked on September 17, Epic Games automatically hides it from your Sprite collection after you obtain it. Don’t panic if the new variant seemingly disappears after you complete the final requirement.

The Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite will be re-enabled next week when the remaining Bounty Hunter variants are officially added to Fortnite. As long as you mastered the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite by winning with it equipped, the new version should already be tied to your account.