How to Get Bounty Hunter Sprites in Fortnite and Level Them Up

Epic Games added Bounty Hunter Sprites to Fortnite on September 24, but some players are struggling to find them. Here is how to get the new Sprite variants, along with the best method I’ve found for leveling and mastering them.

Where to find Bounty Hunter Sprites in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bounty Hunter Sprites were released in Fortnite in the September 24, 2026 update day event. However, there has been a bit of confusion surrounding how to actually get them. There are currently two main methods to finding the Bounty Hunter sprite variant.

Videos by VICE

Find one through Cheat Codes.

Eliminate players while a Bounty Hunter Sprite is equipped for a 7% chance at another variant.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Cheat Codes or eliminating a player that already has a Bounty Hunter sprite is your best bet for getting your first variant. Although this largely comes down to luck. After hours of playing, I only managed to find one Bounty Hunter in a Gold Cheat Code. The good news is that you only need one sprite to get the ball rolling.

The elimination method only works once you already have a Bounty Hunter Sprite equipped. Some players initially believed that eliminating anyone could drop the new variant, but you need to have one equipped to trigger that 7% chance. You can also get your first variant by unlocking the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite.

How to Level Up Bounty Hunter Sprites Fast in Fortnite

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Bounty Hunter Sprites only level up by eliminating opponents while they are equipped. Like the Crown and Klombo Sprites, they have a special mastery requirement, so opening chests and winning matches won’t give them XP.

However, players have discovered that eliminating NPCs also counts. The best method is to land near an Override Console and take out the groups of AI enemies there. You still need to watch out for other players, though: dying resets your Sprite to level 1.

Here is the route I recommend for leveling and mastering a Bounty Hunter Sprite:

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Drop at the gas station east of Green Hill Zone. There is usually an NPC roaming around the rocks for an easy elimination. Then follow the red arrows to the nearest Override Console, where you should find another two or three NPCs.

If your Sprite hasn’t reached level 5 yet, head to another Override Console and eliminate more AI enemies. Once it reaches level 5, get to an extraction point or use a Portable Extractor to master it.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Finally, the Lucky Locator Gizmo appears to be bugged right now. If you’re trying to get the Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite, trading is currently your best bet. I wouldn’t use a Locator for it yet, even if you have every other Sprite in the game.