Fortnite Bugs Bunny, Lola, and Daffy Skins Leaked

The latest Fortnite leak suggests that a major Looney Tunes collab could be on the way with Bugs Bunny, Lola, and Daffy all getting skins in the Epic Games battle royale.

Space Jam or Looney Tunes Show Collab Leak Details

BUGS BUNNY, LOLA, AND DAFFY WILL BE ADDED TO FORTNITE



(via me & @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/FlykLACEQk — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 17, 2026

The new information comes from reliable Fortnite leakers, ShiinaBR and FNBRintel. The pair of accounts are both claiming that Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Lola Bunny are coming to Fortnite.

The Looney Tunes characters are owned by Warner Bros., which has a long history of collabs with Fortnite, so that existing partnership lends additional weight to the likelihood of this rumor.

The leak is pretty thin on specific details, so there is still a lot to learn about this one. Given the long legacy these three characters have, there are some interesting questions about what the collab might look like, as well.

Space Jam, Space Jam: A New Legacy, or Looney Tunes Show skins?

The biggest conversation in the Fortnite community in response to this leak is where Fortnite will draw inspiration from for the character models and outfits. Obviously Bugs and Daffy have 80 years of source material to pull from, but the inclusion of Lola Bunny heavily hints at a Space Jam or The Looney Tunes Show-inspired theme.

Lola’s appearance and personality changed a lot from the original Space Jam to The Looney Tunes Show and then again in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Given that Space Jam: A New Legacy is now nearly five-years old, it does seem like it might be a strange choice to go with that particular direction. Although Space Jam would likely be the more popular choice, a set of skins inspired by The Looney Tunes show would continue the recent trend of Cartoon Network-inspired collabs.

Unfortunately, the information in this initial leak does not include any details about the pricing of the Bugs Bunny, Lola, or Daffy skins. It seems highly likely that there will be other cosmetics released at the same time and offered in bundles. Players can likely look forward to pickaxes, emotes, and back bling inspired by the Warner Bros. characters.

In terms of release dates, the leak simply stated that these skins “are coming to Fortnite” and did not include a specific release window. ShiinaBR’s leaks usually arrive a few weeks to a few months before a collab drops, so it does seem likely that this would be a 2026 release if it turns out to be real.

This leak is the latest in a long chain of leaks and official announcements that seem to be inspired by children’s cartoons. In addition to the second wave of Adventure Time characters hitting the Item Shop, there have also been rumors that both Regular Show and Ed, Edd, and Eddy are on their way to Fortnite in the near future.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. At this time, there is no official confirmation of or release date for the Bugs, Lola, and Daffy skins.