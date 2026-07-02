Fortnite Catch Up Day: Start Time, Schedule & Legendary Sprite Spawn Rates

Fortnite Catch Up Day is here and will allow players to unlock Legendary Sprites they are currently missing. Here is everything included in the 24-hour event, including when it starts in each region and which Sprites will spawn at a higher rate.

What Time Does Fortnite Catch Up Day Start Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Catch Up Day event is on July 2 and starts at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. For 24 hours, Legendary Sprites will have higher spawn rates across the battle royale’s map. Epic Games is hosting the event so that players can specifically catch up on their collection before they add the new Holofoil Sprite to the game on July 9.

Videos by VICE

As for how long it lasts, the Fortnite Catch Up Day will end on July 3 at 6 AM PT. Like previous events, the game will feature limited-time buffs for a day. To make it easier to track, we are going to post a table below that shows when the Catch Up Day goes live and ends in every region so you don’t miss out on Legendary Sprite hunting!

Fortnite Catch Up Day Schedule (July 2)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 2 – July 3 6:00 AM – 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 2 – July 3 9:00 AM – 9:00 AM UK (BST) July 2 – July 3 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 2 – July 3 3:00 PM – 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 2 – July 3 10:00 AM – 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 2 – July 3 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 2 – July 3 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 2 – July 3 11:00 PM – 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 3 – July 4 1:00 AM – 1:00 AM

How Fortnite Catch Up Day Works

Screenshot: Epic Games

Unlike Galaxy Hour or Mastery Monday, Fortnite Catch Up Day is solely focused on Legendary spawn rates. As a result, the event won’t feature double XP, special weapons, or rewards. Instead, Legendary Sprites will have a 4x spawn rate and will specifically appear in their Gummy, Gold, and Galaxy variants.

The following Sprites receive the Catch Up Day boost:

Sprite Variants Dream Sprite Gummy, Gold, Galaxy (4x Spawn Rate) Punk Sprite Gummy, Gold, Galaxy (4x Spawn Rate) Boss Sprite Gummy, Gold, Galaxy (4x Spawn Rate)

Unfortunately, Catch Up Day only focuses on these three specific Sprites. So if you are looking at unlocking more other Sprite variants, you will want to check out the Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours that go live on Saturday, July 4, 2026. That event will feature all Sprites, bonus XP, and additional rewards.