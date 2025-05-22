‘Fortnite’ Chapter 6 Season 3 Gets New Release Date – Server Downtime Confirmed?

Epic Games surprised players when they announced that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will now have a new release date. Don’t panic, though, as it’s not a delay — in fact, we’re actually getting the update a little sooner than expected! Here is when players can expect Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 to drop, including when the server downtime will go live.

‘Fortnite’ Season 3 Will Now Release Early

Screenshot: Twitter @ShiinaBR, Epic Games

The news was first broken by prolific Fortnite insider Shiina, who posted about the new launch date on Twitter. According to the leaker, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will now release on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Originally, the massive update was scheduled for the 8th; however, Epic Games has decided to move it up by a day. While that’s just a 24-hour difference, it’s still better than nothing.

Videos by VICE

Plus, Fortnite Season 3 is now going to drop at the start of the weekend, so players will want to know when the game is going down for maintenance. Either way, this is a win-win. But wait — aren’t we already on Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3? Wasn’t that the massive Star Wars update? Well, apparently not! I thought the same. But according to Epic Games, the current Darth Jar Jar update is actually called Chapter 6: MS1 (Mini-Season 1).

Confusing, right? As a returning Fortnite player, even I can’t keep track of what season we’re on anymore. According to leaks, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will be themed around a Superhero Academy that Midas has helped fund. Yeah… another season with Midas — just what we needed! Chapter 6 Season 3 will reportedly feature a Superman power-up, and Masked Meadows will be replaced with the Fortress of Solitude. So if you’re a fan of DC, that looks to be the vibe this season.

When will the Servers Go Down? Chapter 6 Season 3 Server Downtime Schedule is confusing

Screenshot: Epic Games

With the confirmation of the new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 release date, we also have the adjusted Fortnite server downtime schedule — well, allegedly. This is where it gets a bit confusing. Initially, dataminers said that Season 3 server downtime would start at 12 AM (PT) or 2 AM (ET). However, there seems to be some confusion about when maintenance will now begin, because Fortnite originally had an in-game event planned for June 7.

According to dataminer iFireMonkey, Chapter 6 Season 3 server downtime will actually start at 12:30 PM (PT) or 2:30 PM (ET). Is your head spinning in circles yet? I know I’m seeing double. So, assuming that’s accurate, it means Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will actually release in the late afternoon on June 7, rather than early in the morning. So, yeah, basically, servers will go down at some point during that Saturday.

After writing all of this, I can’t help but feel that Fortnite is a bit messy when it comes to season titles and launch times. It really shouldn’t take this much effort to figure out an update. But in all fairness, Epic Games tends to make official announcements later than data leakers. We’re trying to parse through early information.