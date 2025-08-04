Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass Leaked—Here’s What We Know

Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass leaks have revealed two major collaborations coming to the battle royale. According to dataminers, players will be able to obtain skins from series such as Power Rangers and Halo.

Here is every skin leaked from the battle pass of Fortnite Season 4 Shock ‘n Awesome.

Videos by VICE

All Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass Leaks So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is almost here, as the new update is set to launch in just a few days on August 7. However, ahead of its release, dataminers have leaked a large portion of the new Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass. Interestingly, the leaks revealed that the upcoming pass will feature some surprising collaboration skins, such as Microsoft’s flagship gaming series, Halo.

In an August 2 post on X, dataminer Shiina confirmed that the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass will include Power Rangers and Halo. With the latter, it’s specifically the female version of the Spartans. Following the leak, Epic Games confirmed the new Halo crossover themselves with a short trailer showcasing the new skins. As far as Power Rangers go, it appears that Tommy Oliver (The White Ranger) will be the Tier 100 skin in the Battle Pass.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

For your convenience, here is a list of everything leaked from the Fortnite Shock ‘n Awesome Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass:

Female Halo Spartan (Tier 1)

Power Rangers

Megazord Skin

Panda (Name TBD)

OXR Soldier (Name TBD)

Tommy Oliver (Black + White Ranger Styles)

Screenshot: X @HYPEX, EPic Games

OG Season 5 Battle Pass Leaks

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HYPEX

The Fortnite OG Season 5 Battle Pass was also potentially leaked. According to dataminer itsmeleaky, the retro mode will feature remix skins of characters such as Redline. Although not fully confirmed, the insider has a proven track record of accuracy.

In fact, it was itsmeleaky who originally leaked that Halo Spartans would be in the upcoming Season 4 update before Epic Games confirmed it. Here is a list of the skins reportedly in the Fortnite OG Season 5 Battle Pass:

Drift Remix

Redline Remix

Sun Strider Remix

Screenshot: X @HypeX

It’s interesting because the theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 originally leaked in June. Dataminers said it was to be centered around a “bug invasion.” At the time, it was a bit confusing. But now that we know that Season 4 will be centered around Halo Spartans, the insect invasion of the battle royale actually makes perfect sense.

And while many Fortnite Season 4 skins have already been leaked, the Battle Pass will have quite a few cosmetics that we still don’t know about. That said, the centerpiece to this upcoming Fortnite season will be around Halo and Power Rangers. As a child of the 90s, I’m not complaining.