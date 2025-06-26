‘Fortnite’ Chapter 6 Season 4 Release Date and Theme Leaked

A leak claims that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 now has a new release date. The summer update is coming sooner than most players expected. Dataminers have also revealed what Fortnite Season 4’s theme is going to be, and it’s truly bizarre.

When Does ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 6 Season 4 Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 release date is set for August 7, 2025. The new launch window was revealed by prolific dataminer HypeX in a June 26 post. According to the leaker, Epic Games is moving the Summer patch up by 24 hours. While not a big jump, it means that Chapter 6 Season 3’s Superhero Academy season will end earlier than some expected.

However, where things get really interesting is what the Summer update is supposedly going to be themed around. HypeX also added that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will be themed around insects. No, you aren’t hallucinating; what you read is correct. “It is leaked to be ‘Bugs Invasion’ themed,” the Epic Games dataminer tweeted out on X.

Screenshot: Twitter @HypeX

Of course, the leak immediately sparked memes centered around Pixar’s 1998 film, A Bug’s Life. I mean, how could it not? It’s hard to imagine what a “bug invasion” themed season actually means. Perhaps we’ll get like a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids or Grounded mode, where players are shrunk down into tall grass filled with insects. Or maybe the Fortnite map will literally have a sky full of bugs — it’s anyone’s guess.

When Do the Servers Go Down? Chapter 6 Season 4 Downtime starts early

Screenshot: Twitter @ShiinaBR

The release date for Chapter 6 Season 4 isn’t the only thing to get leaked. We also get the supposed server downtime schedule as well. Although I should caution that Epic Games can be really finicky when it comes to when they do server maintenance in Fortnite. All this to say, this could change.

However, according to dataminer ShiinaBr, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 downtime will start on August 7 at 1:30 AM ET. Now, I know not everyone is located in North America, so for your convenience, we will break down when the Fortnite servers go down in each region.

Region Time Date North America 10:30 PM PT, 1:30 AM ET Wed, August 6 (PT), Thursday, August 7(ET) UK 6:30 AM BST Thursday, August 7 Japan 2:30 PM JST Thursday, August 7 Brazil 2:30 AM BRT Thursday, August 7

Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot known about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 yet. However, we should get some skin and POI leaks in the coming weeks. For now, we just have to be content knowing that it will be themed around an insect invasion. One thing’s for sure, the event leading into the next Summer update is sure to be interesting.